Taiwan opposition party leader to meet China's president

BEIJING — The chairwoman of Taiwan's main opposition Nationalist Party is to meet with Chinese President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping as part of a continuing dialogue between the former bitter foes.

Hung Hsiu-chu's visit to Beijing on Tuesday comes after China cut off exchanges earlier this year with Taiwan's government in response to independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen's refusal to endorse China's insistence that the two sides are part of a single Chinese nation.

The opposition Nationalists formally advocate unification between the sides. They have repeatedly endorsed the "'92 consensus" reached in breakthrough talks between the sides 24 years ago. Beijing says the concept underpins all communications and exchanges between the sides and has suspended such contacts since Tsai's May inauguration.