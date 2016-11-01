Texas official uses obscenity for Clinton on Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has deleted a post on his official Twitter account that used an obscenity to refer to Hillary Clinton.

The Republican posted a purported presidential poll from Pennsylvania showing Donald Trump with 44 per cent and Clinton 43. But rather than saying Clinton, the tweet included a sexually explicit, derogatory term for women.

It was deleted about 10 minutes later. A subsequent post said "the campaign was retweeting" information and "inadvertently" posted a derogatory term. It added: "Commissioner Miller finds the term vulgar and offensive" and apologized.

A Trump supporter, Miller's Twitter bio describes himself as a "deplorable." Clinton once derided Trump supporters as a "basket of deplorables."