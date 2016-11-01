The Latest: 2 children, 1 adult killed in Halloween wreck

CHUNKY, Miss. — The Latest on a Halloween night crash that killed people on a Mississippi highway (all times local):

12:05 a.m.

A coroner says one adult and two children have been killed when the trailer they were riding on was struck on a highway in a small town in eastern Mississippi on Halloween night.

Newton County Coroner Danny Shoemaker says the three were all related to each other. Their names, ages and details about how they were related were not immediately being released late Monday. Shoemaker says two died at the scene of the wreck and one died while waiting for a hospital helicopter.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos (POH-less) tells The Associated Press the accident happened on U.S. Highway 80 in Chunky, about 80 miles east of Jackson. He says it appears a vehicle struck a flat-bed trailer carrying people celebrating Halloween about 7:45 p.m. CDT.

Investigators were on the scene late Monday.

____

11:28 p.m.

A law enforcement officer says three people have been killed and several injured when a trailer pulling people for Halloween festivities was struck in eastern Mississippi.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Capt. Johnny Poulos (POH-less) tells The Associated Press the accident happened on U.S. Highway 80 in the small town of Chunky, about 80 miles east of Jackson. He says it appears a vehicle struck a flat-bed trailer carrying people about 7:45 p.m.

He says the three people killed were on the trailer. Three helicopters and several ambulances took injured people to three hospitals. Poulos says some had life-threatening injuries.