The Latest: Lawyer: Rolling Stone unaware story was false

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on the defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its botched story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia (all times local):

A lawyer for Rolling Stone said there is no evidence the magazine knew a botched story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia was false before publishing it.

Attorney Scott Sexton made the comments during closing arguments in the trial.

University administrator Nicole Eramo is seeking $7.5 million from the magazine over its portrayal of her in the 2014 story "A Rape on Campus" about the sexual assault of the woman identified only as "Jackie." A police investigation found no evidence to back up Jackie's claims.

Eramo must prove that Rolling Stone knew what it was writing about her was false or should have known it was false. Attorneys for Rolling Stone have argued they had full faith in Jackie as a source and never doubted her credibility.

Closing arguments are underway in the defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its botched story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.

Eramo's attorney, Tom Clare, said "this case is about journalism" and not whether Jackie was sexually assaulted. Clare said the story's author, Sabrina Rubin Erdely, ignored facts and sources that would have disproved her preconceived story line.

Attorneys for Rolling Stone are expected to give their closing arguments later Tuesday.

Attorneys will make their closing arguments in the defamation trial against Rolling Stone magazine over its botched story about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.

Closing arguments are expected Tuesday before jurors begin deliberating.

