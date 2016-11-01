The Latest: North Korea calls South's gov't deformed, stupid

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Latest on South Korea's political scandal (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

North Korea is joyfully jumping into a bizarre political scandal rocking Seoul, calling it the inevitable result of a corrupt regime and saying the administration of South Korean President Park Geun-hye is "the most deformed, abnormal and stupid in contemporary society."

Pyongyang, while allowing none of its media the freedom to point criticism at its own leadership, has wasted no opportunity to lambaste Park in the harshest ways it can.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency on Monday called the scandal a "hideous power-backed corruption case unprecedented in South Korean history."

Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, added the "deformed, abnormal and stupid" characterization and, just for good measure, called Park a "colonial stooge."

__

10:30 a.m. Tuesday

Police say they've detained a man who tried to ram an excavator into a gate near a Seoul prosecutors' office where the woman at the centre of a snowballing political scandal was questioned.

The ramming happened Tuesday morning after prosecutors detained Choi Soon-sil following hours of questioning.

Prosecution officials say the man tried to enter the gate of a prosecution office near another office where Choi was investigated.

Yonhap news agency says the man told investigators that he tried to meet Choi to help the woman with her death because she said she "committed a sin that deserves death."

__

3:35 p.m. Monday

The woman at the centre of a scandal roiling South Korea says she "committed a sin that deserves death."

Choi Soon-sil is meeting with prosecutors who are examining whether she used her close ties to President Park Geun-hye to pull government strings from the shadows while amassing a fortune.

According to Yonhap news agency, Choi told reporters Monday on her way to meet with the prosecutors, "Please, forgive me. I'm sorry. I committed a sin that deserves death."

The scandal exploded last week when, after weeks of speculation, Park acknowledged that Choi had edited some of her speeches and provided public relations help.

Widespread media reports have speculated that Choi, who has no official ties to the administration, had a major role in government affairs.

___

3:20 p.m.

The woman at the centre of a scandal roiling South Korea is meeting with prosecutors who are examining whether she used her close ties to President Park Geun-hye to pull government strings from the shadows while amassing a fortune.

Choi Soon-sil, a cult leader's daughter with a decades-long connection to Park, was nearly knocked off her feet several times Monday as she tried to walk through a massive crowd of media, protesters and security surrounding the entrance to the Seoul prosecutor's office.

Wearing a bucket hat and scarf, she held her hand to her mouth and appeared to be gasping as the crowd converged on her.

Protesters screamed: "Arrest Choi Soon-sil" and "Park Geun-hye should resign."