The Latest: Ryan says he's voted for Trump

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

9:10 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's voted for Donald Trump, but he's still not going to campaign with him.

Ryan said Tuesday on Fox News' "Fox and Friends" that he used early voting to cast his ballot for the Republican presidential nominee last week.

Trump is campaigning Tuesday in Ryan's home state of Wisconsin, but the speaker won't be joining him. Ryan said he hadn't been aware of Trump's travel plans until 10 minutes before the Fox interview and would be in Indiana then. Trump's travel plans had been announced at least a day in advance.

Ryan and Trump have had a rocky relationship and Ryan has previously said he wouldn't campaign for Trump.

But Ryan said "we've worked with our nominee" on health care, national security, tax reform and other policy proposals.

___

3:55 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is not the only one playing defence after the FBI's disclosure last week of additional emails relevant to its probe of her use of a private email server. Other Democrats are under the gun in dozens of down-ballot races that will determine who controls the House and Senate next year.

To the extent the fortunes of down-ballot Democrats rise and fall with Clinton, it's a worrisome development for the party.