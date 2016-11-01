News / World

Top Obama officials meet China state councillor in New York

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State John Kerry and national security adviser Susan Rice have held talks with a senior Chinese official on managing differences and expanding co-operation between the two world powers.

A White House statement provides few details about Tuesday's meeting in New York with State Councilor Yang Jiechi. National Security Council spokesman Ned Price says the two sides "reviewed progress in bringing about a more durable, stable and productive bilateral relationship."

The Obama administration has forged co-operation with Beijing on issues such as climate change, but as it enters its final months in office, there are growing signs of strain in bilateral relations. That comes amid tensions in the South China Sea and over how to deal with provocations by North Korea.

