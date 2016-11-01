Turkey deploys tanks, military vehicles to border with Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish state television says the nation's armed forces are deploying tanks and other military vehicles to the border with Iraq.

TRT television, citing unidentified military sources, said the tanks and vehicles were moving from the capital, Ankara, and the nearby province of Cankiri toward the border town of Silopi on Tuesday.

It provided no other detail on the deployment which comes days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Turkey would be closely monitoring Shiite militias' behaviour in northern Iraq and seek to safeguard the rights of ethnic Turkmens there.