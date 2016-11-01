Turkey names trustee after elected pro-Kurdish mayor jailed

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey has appointed a local administrator to replace the elected mayor of Turkey's largest mainly-Kurdish city of Diyarbakir, who was arrested over alleged links to Kurdish rebels.

Gultan Kisanak — Diyarbakir's first female mayor — was arrested on Sunday along with co-mayor Firat Anli. They are accused of "membership" of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, and were placed in a maximum-security prison in western Turkey.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the government on Tuesday appointed a local Ankara district administrator to take over Kisanak's duties.

In September, the government similarly ousted 28 mayors and other administrators and appointed trustees in their place.