Turkish opposition paper "won't give in" after detentions
A
A
Share via Email
ISTANBUL — An opposition newspaper in Turkey is remaining defiant a day after the detention of its chief editor and least 12 senior staff, vowing not "to give in" to pressure.
Tuesday's edition of Cumhuriyet newspaper — one of Turkey's oldest — ran the headline: "We won't give in." Tuesday's columns of two of its detained writers were left blank.
The Istanbul prosecutor's office says the detentions followed an investigation into the left-leaning and secularist paper's alleged support to the movement led by U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen — accused by the government of masterminding the July 15 coup attempt — and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party. The paper rejects the accusations.
The detentions drew widespread international criticism, including from the United States and the European Union.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Two frontline Liberals facing Elections Act charges over alleged bribery in Sudbury byelection
-
WWE star Paige, fiance Alberto Del Rio, stop for donairs at KOD in Halifax
-
Canadian police forces’ switch to darker cruisers ‘a disturbing trend,’ critics say
-