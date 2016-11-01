Woman shot and killed had just move to Boston from Haiti
BOSTON — A woman shot and killed in Boston's Dorchester
The Boston Police Department on Tuesday identified 36-year-old Benine Timothee as the victim of the Saturday shooting.
Police say Timothee was walking down Washington Street when she was shot on Saturday afternoon. She was transported to a hospital where she later died. A teenage boy survived after he was also wounded by the gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2ewRcO2 ) that Timothee's family and the Association for Haitian Women in Boston are raising money so that her body can be returned to Haiti.