Woman shot and killed had just move to Boston from Haiti

BOSTON — A woman shot and killed in Boston's Dorchester neighbourhood had moved to the United States from Haiti just three months ago.

The Boston Police Department on Tuesday identified 36-year-old Benine Timothee as the victim of the Saturday shooting.

Police say Timothee was walking down Washington Street when she was shot on Saturday afternoon. She was transported to a hospital where she later died. A teenage boy survived after he was also wounded by the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2ewRcO2 ) that Timothee's family and the Association for Haitian Women in Boston are raising money so that her body can be returned to Haiti.

