18 killed, 43 injured as farmers, herders clash in Niger

NIAMEY, Niger — Officials in Niger say 18 people have been killed in fighting between farmers and herders in this West African nation.

A government statement says another 43 people were injured and homes were burned in Tuesday's fighting in the community of Bangui in the Tahoua region.

The statement says an investigation is underway into the "atrocious acts."

Tensions between cultivators and herders are not uncommon in parts of West Africa amid disputes over land.

