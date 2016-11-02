Cops: Mom texted video of dead toddler during fight with dad

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania woman jailed on charges she killed her 17-month-old son texted a video of the boy's body to his father during an argument.

Twenty-one-year-old Christian Clark, of McKeesport, was in custody on charges including criminal homicide in the death of the boy Tuesday.

Allegheny County police say Clark was arguing with the boy's father when she sent texts including, "Ya kids ain't safe here I don't want them here" and "I'm killing them" — followed by a laughing emoji.

Police say Clark acknowledged smothering the boy.

Police say a girl was also featured in the video, but that child is alive.