Dark highway scene of fatal trick-or-treating trailer crash

CHUNKY, Miss. — Loading costumed children onto flatbed trailers each Halloween isn't unusual in the rural Mississippi hamlet of Chunky, but the tradition turned tragic on a dark stretch of road this holiday.

On Monday night, a pickup truck slammed into the back of a small utility trailer carrying 10 people on a two-lane highway with no street lights. A mother and her two young daughters were killed and seven other Halloween revelers were severely injured.

Among the injured were three children, two teenagers and a woman. Their conditions were not immediately known.