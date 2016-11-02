News / World

Dark highway scene of fatal trick-or-treating trailer crash

CORRECTS SOURCE NAME TO WTOK-TV FROM WTO - In this image made from video, people gather around a pickup truck on a flatbed truck at the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 80 in Chunky, Miss., late Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. A vehicle struck the flat-bed trailer carrying adults and children who were dressed up for Halloween, killing multiple people and injuring several others, authorities said. (WTOK-TV via AP)

CORRECTS SOURCE NAME TO WTOK-TV FROM WTO - In this image made from video, people gather around a pickup truck on a flatbed truck at the scene of an accident on U.S. Highway 80 in Chunky, Miss., late Monday, Oct. 31, 2016. A vehicle struck the flat-bed trailer carrying adults and children who were dressed up for Halloween, killing multiple people and injuring several others, authorities said. (WTOK-TV via AP)

CHUNKY, Miss. — Loading costumed children onto flatbed trailers each Halloween isn't unusual in the rural Mississippi hamlet of Chunky, but the tradition turned tragic on a dark stretch of road this holiday.

On Monday night, a pickup truck slammed into the back of a small utility trailer carrying 10 people on a two-lane highway with no street lights. A mother and her two young daughters were killed and seven other Halloween revelers were severely injured.

Among the injured were three children, two teenagers and a woman. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joyce Reynolds, the co-owner of a local trading post, says families and friends have loaded onto trailers to drive from house to widely spaced house for trick-or-treating for as long as she can remember.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular