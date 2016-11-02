Duterte says he'll consider sticking with US weapons

SUAL, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he'll consider continuing to acquire weapons and defence equipment from treaty ally the United States if the military recommends so, despite offers from China and Russia.

Duterte made the remark in a speech Wednesday in which he again railed at the U.S. with expletives for criticizing his deadly anti-drug crackdown, breaking a promise that he would no longer resort to trash talk.

Duterte said he has asked his defence secretary and military officials to travel to China and Russia to check what they have to offer, but added that the military's recommendation will be crucial.