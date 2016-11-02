Duterte says he'll consider sticking with US weapons
SUAL, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he'll consider continuing to acquire weapons and
Duterte made the remark in a speech Wednesday in which he again railed at the U.S. with expletives for criticizing his deadly anti-drug crackdown, breaking a promise that he would no longer resort to trash talk.
Duterte said he has asked his
He said, "If you want to stick with America, fine," but added that he told the military to consider Washington's critical stance against him.