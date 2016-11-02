Germany: Man arrested in Berlin for alleged terror ties

BERLIN — German police and prosecutors say they have arrested a man in Berlin on suspicion of membership in a terrorist organization.

Berlin police said on Twitter that the man was arrested late Wednesday at an apartment in the Schoeneberg district of the capital.

Police say the man claims to be 27 and from Syria, and that he has lived in Germany since 2015.

Police referred journalists to Germany's federal prosecutors for further information. Federal prosecutors, who handle most terrorism-related cases, did not name the man, but said he is suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group.