Hong Kong lawmaker oath standoff sparks more chaos

HONG KONG — Two newly elected pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmakers barred for insulting China in their swearing-in ceremony have set off another round of disorder by scuffling with guards as they tried to retake their oaths in the chamber.

Wednesday's weekly meeting had begun minutes before Yau Wai-ching and Sixtus Leung of the Youngspiration party rushed into the Legislative Council chamber.

They were defying an order by the council's president barring them until a court settles a legal challenge on whether they should be allowed to retake their oaths.

Security guards tried to throw them out, but other pro-democracy lawmakers rushed to their defence .