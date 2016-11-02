Kenya pulling UN peacekeepers from South Sudan in protest

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya says it is pulling out its troops deployed to South Sudan as part of the U.N. peacekeeping mission after U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon fired the force's Kenyan commander.

Ban made the decision after an independent investigation sharply criticized peacekeepers' response to deadly attacks in July on a U.N. compound housing 27,000 displaced people in South Sudan's capital.

Kenyan Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki was fired shortly after the investigators' report was released Tuesday.