Libertarian governor candidate Rex Bell hospitalized

RICHMOND, Ind. — Indiana's Libertarian Party gubernatorial candidate Rex Bell has been taken to a Richmond hospital after complaining of illness while talking to newspaper reporters.

The 64-year-old Bell became ill Wednesday during an interview at the Palladium-Item's office. He asked that 911 be called.

The Palladium-Item reports (http://pinews.co/2e3VbFI ) that Bell, of Hagerstown, remained conscious and communicative while emergency medical personnel worked with him at the newspaper's office. His wife, Susan, and family members accompanied him to Reid Health. His condition wasn't immediately available.

Bell, a Wayne County general contractor, is in a race with Republican Eric Holcomb and Democrat John Gregg for Indiana governor. Bell was chosen in April as the Libertarian Party candidate at the party's convention in Indianapolis. In the past, he has run unsuccessfully for county, state and federal offices.

