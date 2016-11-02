Norwegian PM voices regional fears about Russian forces

COPENHAGEN — Norway's prime minister is voicing a Nordic-Baltic regional fear about increased assertiveness by Russian forces.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said Wednesday at an annual meeting of the five Nordic and three Baltic states, "We cannot have a world where big countries decide what to do with their neighbours ."

But Solberg also noted that Norway, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, has a different relationship with Moscow than the Baltic countries that fear their large eastern neighbour .