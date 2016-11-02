Pentagon says airstrike in Syria killed an al-Qaida leader
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says a U.S. airstrike in Syria this month killed
A Pentagon spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, identifies the target as Haydar Kirkan. The spokesman says Kirkan oversaw the planning of attacks against Western targets outside of Syria, including in Turkey.
Davis says a U.S. drone carried out the airstrike Oct. 17 in the vicinity of Idlib, in western Syria.
The U.S. has previously announced that in the week after that airstrike, it hit al-Qaida targets in Yemen and Afghanistan.