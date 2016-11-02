Police find 3 children killed, 1 man hanged in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in Puerto Rico say three young children have been killed and a man was found hanged in an apparent murder-suicide.

Officer Mayra Ayala told The Associated Press that police found the bodies of two girls and a boy inside a home in the southern coastal city of Ponce after receiving a call about a man who took his own life. Ayala said the children were 5, 7 and 9 years old and apparently were asphyxiated.