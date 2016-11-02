Putin offers new pause, exits for Syrian's besieged Aleppo
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered a new humanitarian pause in Syria's Aleppo, urging rebels to use it to leave the eastern, besieged districts.
The
The ministry announced Putin's new gesture in a statement on Wednesday.
The statement says the exits will be open on Friday for both civilians and rebels "in order to prevent a senseless loss of life."
It also says the rebel offensive on the Syrian government-held districts in western Aleppo that was launched last week has failed to break through the siege.
Most Popular
-
Canadian police forces’ switch to darker cruisers ‘a disturbing trend,’ critics say
-
Violent anti-gay shirt photographed at Saunders Farm prompts outrage
-
Facebook video showing Winnipeg Halloween fight involving woman makes rounds online
-
WWE star Paige, fiance Alberto Del Rio, stop for donairs at KOD in Halifax