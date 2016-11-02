Report: Saudi prince flogged, weeks after another executed

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — A Saudi newspaper is reporting that a prince has been flogged over an undisclosed crime, just weeks after another was executed for killing a man in a melee.

The daily newspaper Okaz reported Wednesday that the prince was flogged in a prison in the Red Sea city of Jiddah on Monday. It did not elaborate, nor did it name the royal from the kingdom's huge Al Saud family.

Saudi state media did not report on the flogging.

The flogging comes after the Oct. 18 announcement by the Interior Ministry that it had executed Prince Turki bin Saud bin Turki bin Saud al-Kabeer in Riyadh for shooting to death another man.