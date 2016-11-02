Residents of Bosnian town protest against rigged elections

SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Hundreds of people have come to Sarajevo from the southern town of Stolac, demanding a rerun of their municipal election which was halted by claims of irregularities and violent disruptions.

Members within Bosnia's Central Elections Commission disagree over whether to sanction those who allegedly manipulated the voting process on Oct. 2 or those who tried to prevent them. But the commission says sanctions must come before a repeat election.

Muslim Bosniaks claimed Wednesday a month has been enough to decide.

They claim that the Bosnian Croat nationalist party has run the town for two decades by rigging every election.