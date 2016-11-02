Russians seal up Amnesty International's Moscow office

MOSCOW — The Moscow office of human rights group Amnesty International has been officially sealed up overnight by Russian authorities.

Sergey Nikitin, the head of Amnesty International in Russia, says when employees "arrived at our office this morning, they found that the door was broken and there were new locks." Photographs on Wednesday showed the door sealed up with an official notice from Moscow city authorities.

Nikitin said International Amnesty has rented the office from the Moscow city government for over 20 years.