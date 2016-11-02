Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg pays $2M for Adirondack lot

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Max Weinberg, the drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, has paid $2 million for a vacant lakefront lot with mountain views in New York's Adirondacks.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise reports (http://bit.ly/2eA68ez ) Essex County property records show Weinberg and his wife, Rebecca, recently bought the 1.8-acre lot on Lake Placid's east shore from a family that was forced to tear down a boat house last year because they didn't have the proper permit.

Weinberg has been a member of Springsteen's band since 1974 and TV talk show host Conan O'Brien's bandleader for 17 years. He told The Wall Street Journal in January that he and his wife have bought and sold about three dozen homes, including ones in Italy, Washington, D.C., and his home state of New Jersey.

