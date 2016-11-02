News / World

Strike by Philadelphia transit workers enters 2nd day

Transport workers man a picket line near the 69th Street Terminal on Tuesday Nov. 1, 2016 in Upper Darby, Pa. Commuters scrambled Tuesday to find alternate ways to travel as transit workers in Philadelphia and around hit the picket lines after the city's main transit agency and a union representing about 4,700 workers failed to reach a contract agreement. The union went on strike at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, shutting down Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority buses, trolleys and subways that provide about 900,000 rides a day. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

PHILADELPHIA — Commuters in Philadelphia are facing another day of transportation woes Wednesday as a transit strike enters its second day.

The strike began early Tuesday after the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and a union representing about 4,700 workers failed to reach a contract agreement.

Buses, trolleys and subways that provide about 900,000 rides a day have been shut down.

The strike wasn't supposed to affect commuter rail lines and service in areas outside the city. But the transit agency says striking workers on Tuesday blocked some regional train crews from reporting to work, prompting the cancellation of a significant number of trains to the suburbs during the evening rush hour. SEPTA says it has since obtained an injunction to bar picketers from blocking such access

