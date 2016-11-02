Strike by Philadelphia transit workers enters 2nd day
PHILADELPHIA — Commuters in Philadelphia are facing another day of transportation woes Wednesday as a transit strike enters its second day.
The strike began early Tuesday after the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority and a union representing about 4,700 workers failed to reach a contract agreement.
Buses, trolleys and subways that provide about 900,000 rides a day have been shut down.
The strike wasn't supposed to affect commuter rail lines and service in areas outside the city. But the transit agency says striking workers on Tuesday blocked some regional train crews from reporting to work, prompting the cancellation of a significant number of trains to the suburbs during the evening rush hour. SEPTA says it has since obtained an injunction to bar picketers from blocking such access