Survey: US businesses add just 147,000 jobs in October

WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added the fewest jobs in four months in October, as construction and manufacturing firms continued to shed workers, a private survey says.

Payroll provider ADP says businesses added 147,000 jobs, down from 202,000 in September, a figure that was revised strongly higher.

October's hiring, while below last year's healthy pace, is enough to lower the unemployment rate over time. The economy has shown signs of picking up in the second half of the year after a weak start.