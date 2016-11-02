Suu Kyi in Japan as Myanmar faces pressure on Rohingya

TOKYO — Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has received a passionate welcome by hundreds of her countrymen in Japan, where she sought their support to promoting development of their country.

Suu Kyi told the audience at Wednesday's packed meeting that hardworking people could help improve Myanmar's image and encourage foreign investment.

Suu Kyi arrived Monday for a five-day visit amid growing international pressure on her government to get a grip on violence against the persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority following reports of army attacks on the civilian population.

She didn't mention the issue at the meeting.