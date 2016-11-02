Taco Bell employee arrested, accused of fighting customer

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have arrested a Taco Bell worker in Utah accused of punching and kicking a customer who was creating a disturbance and fighting with employees.

Salt Lake City police say an unidentified 64-year-old man on Tuesday became unruly inside a Taco Bell because his order was incorrect. The man tried to take a swing at an employee who escorted him out and shoved another employee who tried to intervene.

Police say 23-year-old employee Duane Massie punched the customer and kicked his face and body.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2ff7Sex ) the customer had facial bruising and internal bleeding and was hospitalized in serious condition.

Massie was arrested later at home on suspicion of aggravated assault. He has not yet been charged and does not yet appear to have an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Taco Bell issued a statement saying: "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. Taco Bell and its franchisee, ES-O-EN Corp., the owner and operator of this Salt Lake City Taco Bell restaurant, were very disturbed to learn about this incident. ES-O-EN is fully co-operating with the Salt Lake City police in their investigation."

