Testimony set to begin in Ohio police shooting trial

Protesters demonstrate at the Hamilton County Courthouse for the start of the Ray Tensing trial, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016, in Cincinnati. The former University of Cincinnati police officer is charged with murder in the shooting death of Sam DuBose. (Liz Dufour/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI — Testimony is set to begin in the Ohio murder trial of a white police officer who fatally shot a black man during a 2015 traffic stop.

Expert witnesses are expected to testify about the officer's body camera video after the prosecution and the defence offered conflicting interpretations about what it will tell jurors about the case.

The prosecutor said in opening statements on Tuesday that it shows since-fired University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing was lying when he said he was in danger of being dragged to death. He says Tensing acted contrary to police standards and the law when he shot 43-year-old Sam DuBose.

Attorney Stewart Mathews says the 26-year-old Tensing was facing death or serious injury from "a 3,000-pound car that he (DuBose) turned into a weapon."

