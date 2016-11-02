The Latest: Survivor: Capsized Indonesia boat was crowded

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on the boat capsizing in Indonesia (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

A survivor of the boat capsizing in Indonesia says the vessel was so crowded it was standing room only on board.

Haryanto, a 51-year-old survivor, said the speedboat capsized Wednesday morning amid heavy rains and high waves about two hours after it left Johor Bahru in Malaysia.

Indonesian police said at least 20 people died. Batam island police chief Sambudi Gusdian said about 90 people were on the vessel and 39 have been rescued so far.

___

1:30 p.m.

Indonesian police say at least 20 people have died after a boat carrying migrant workers capsized off the island of Batam.

