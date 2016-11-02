The Latest: FBI: civil rights probe of fire at black church

GREENVILLE, Miss. — The Latest on the fire that damaged a black church in Mississippi (all times local):

2 p.m.

An FBI spokesman says the agency has begun a civil rights investigation of a fire that heavily damaged a black church which was tagged "Vote Trump" in silver spray paint.

Asked whether it's being investigated as a hate crime, Brett Carr wrote in an email that it's too early to determine what type of crime it could be.

Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons told a news conference Wednesday that he considers it a hate crime.

Gov. Phil Bryant, a Republican who has been campaigning for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, issued a statement saying anyone who burns a place of worship will answer to God and should also answer to "man's law." He says he expects whoever did it to be arrested.

Greenville is a city of about 32,000 on the Mississippi River in central Mississippi. About 78 per cent of the residents are African-American.

___

11:40 a.m.

The mayor of a small Mississippi town is describing a fire at a black church that was also spray-painted with a "Vote Trump" message as a "hateful and cowardly act."

The fire Tuesday night heavily damaged the Hopewell M.B. Church in Greenville, Mississippi.

Mayor Errick Simmons told a news conference Wednesday that said local officials consider the fire a hate crime is because of the political message he believes was intended to interfere with worship and intimidate voters.

But neither Simmons nor Fire Chief Ruben Brown has labeled the fire a case of arson, although Brown has said arson investigators are at the scene. Brown says the fire caused heavy damage to the sanctuary and water and heat damage to the kitchen and pastor's study.

Pastor Caroline Hudson says the 111-year-old church congregation will rebuild on the same site.

___

10:16 a.m.

Authorities say a fire has partially damaged a black church in Mississippi, and television images show "Vote Trump" spray-painted on an outside wall.

Fire Chief Ruben Brown tells The Associated Press that firefighters found flames and smoke pouring from the sanctuary of the Hopewell M.B Church just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He says the sanctuary sustained heavy damage, while the kitchen and pastor's office received water and smoke damage. He says investigators don't know yet if it is a case of arson.

Brown says there was also a political message spray-painted on the side of the church, but would not say what the message said.