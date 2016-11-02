The Latest: No quick ruling in Nevada poll-watchers case

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a U.S. District Court hearing in Las Vegas on a Democratic party lawsuit claiming voter intimidation by Nevada Republicans and the Donald Trump campaign (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

A federal judge in Las Vegas made no immediate ruling on a request from Democrats that he issue a restraining order telling Donald Trump supporters not to harass voters at polls in Nevada next Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware heard more than three hours of arguments Wednesday from lawyers for the Democratic Party and an attorney for the Nevada Republican Party and Trump campaign.

The judge says he wants to make a decision by the weekend.

First, he wants sworn testimony Thursday from a Trump campaign official who heads Nevada poll-watcher training about whether people are being fully told the state laws they have to follow.

The Nevada lawsuit is one of four filed in states that include Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Democrats in Nevada say they fear vigilante voter intimidation.

____

2:30 p.m.

Democrats in Nevada are citing post-Civil War voter intimidation by the Ku Klux Klan in a bid to get a federal judge in Las Vegas to order Donald Trump supporters not to harass voters at polls next Tuesday.

Documents filed ahead of a Wednesday court hearing accuse the Nevada Republican Party, the Trump campaign, Roger Stone and his group called "Stop the Steal" of "vigilante voter intimidation" in Nevada, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Attorneys for the Democratic Party want U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware in Las Vegas to issue a temporary restraining order to GOP supporters.

The request says Stone and Stop the Steal Inc. want Trump supporters to participate in "exit polling" targeting nine Democratic-leaning cities with large non-white populations, including Las Vegas.

Stone and Nevada Republican Party officials call the lawsuit a partisan stunt.