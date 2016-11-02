The Latest: Pro-Clinton group to air ads in Mich., Colo.

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

8:35 a.m.

A super PAC backing Hillary Clinton is following her campaign's lead onto the airwaves of Michigan and Colorado.

Priorities USA will spend at least $1 million in each of those states on TV ads by Election Day. Clinton's campaign has already announced plans to advertise in both states.

Clinton is favoured in Michigan and Colorado, but they have been targeted by Republican Donald Trump's campaign.

The super PAC raised $175 million over the past two years and has been second only to the Clinton campaign as a top presidential ad buyer.

Super PACs can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money in support of a candidate, but they can't co-ordinate with the candidate's campaign.

___

8:20 a.m.

President Barack Obama is warning that early voting among African-Americans is lagging this year and threatens Hillary Clinton's prospects.

Obama told the "Tom Joyner Morning Show" that early voting is up among Hispanics, but not among black voters.

The president said people who care about his presidency must understand that all his accomplishments are based on his being able to "pass the baton" to a likeminded successor.

Obama also warned that Donald Trump could rip out first lady Michelle Obama's White House garden if elected.

The interview was recorded Tuesday and aired Wednesday.

___

3:40 a.m.

Hillary Clinton is pressing into reliably red Arizona Wednesday as she tries to steal a Republican state away from Donald Trump.

Her rival, reinvigorated by the FBI's new email review, was laser-focused on Florida, a marquee battleground state he can't win the White House without.

With less than a week until Election Day, both candidates are warning of dire consequences if the other is elected.