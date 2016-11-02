Latest: Police ID 5 of 6 people killed in 2-bus collision

BALTIMORE — The Latest on a fatal crash involving a school bus and a commuter bus in Baltimore (all times local):

11 a.m.

Baltimore police are identifying five of the six people killed in a collision between a school bus and a commuter bus.

Spokesman T.J. Smith said in a statement Wednesday that the school bus driver was 67-year-old Glenn Chappell.

Police say there is no indication Chappell applied the brakes as his school bus hit a cemetery wall, a car and a roadside pillar before smashing into the side of a Maryland Transit Administration bus Tuesday morning.

Police also identified 33-year-old commuter bus driver Ebonee Baker and three of her deceased passengers: 51-year-old Cherry Yarborough, 52-year-old Terance Casey and 51-year-old Gerald Holloway.

Smith says police haven't yet reached relatives of another deceased passenger, a 46-year-old woman.

He says three of the 10 people injured remain hospitalized, in fair, serious and critical condition.

___

10:15 a.m.

A spokesman for the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration says a ripped seat was the only recorded defect uncovered in the last inspection of the school bus involved in a fatal crash in Baltimore.

MVA spokesman Buel Young said Wednesday that the bus last underwent an inspection on Aug. 1 and no other issues were found.

Young told The Associated Press the bus was first placed into service on Aug. 22, 2014. He says it's his understanding that the bus was a 2015 model.

According to Young, buses are inspected three times a year.

___

9:45 a.m.

The commuter bus driver killed in a two-bus crash is being remembered as a mother who loved her family, the Baltimore Ravens, and Maryland crabs.

Deonne Perry has identified the bus driver as her sister, 33-year-old Ebonee Baker. She says Ebonee Baker always said she would be a teacher or a bus driver and she did everything she wanted to do, including having four children whose names all started with the letter T.

Ebonee Baker and the unidentified driver of a school bus were among the six people killed when the school bus smashed into the side of the commuter bus early Tuesday morning.

Perry says she and her sister both worked overnight and they last spoke about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. While at work, Perry says she saw images of the crash on television but didn't suspect anything until she noticed a string of missed calls on her phone.

___

9:30 a.m.

A Baltimore pastor says a member of his church was the commuter bus driver killed in a two-bus crash.

Rev. Donald Wright of Greater Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church in Baltimore says Ebonee Baker leaves behind a husband and four children. He says she made her family and children a priority.

Wright says Baker was friendly and funny and "thought she could fix any problem." "always went above and beyond, always wanted to do more and always wanted to shine."

___

1:45 a.m.

Investigators hope an autopsy, a survivor and recording equipment will help explain why a school bus slammed into a commuter bus in Baltimore, killing six people.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the Tuesday morning crash that also left 10 people injured.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith says the 67-year-old school bus driver died, but a female aide who was the only other person aboard that bus survived with minor injuries.

The other people killed were on the Maryland Transit Administration bus, including the driver of that bus.

Smith says the state medical examiner's office may determine if the school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.