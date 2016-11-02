Trump-Pence campaign aide stays on Indiana payroll

INDIANAPOLIS — A key aide to Donald Trump's vice-presidential nominee, Gov. Mike Pence, is earning two salaries in an unusual political arrangement.

Joshua Pitcock is collecting $23,000 monthly as Indiana's lobbyist in Washington even after he took a paid position with the GOP presidential campaign. He's earned nearly $1 million lobbying since 2012.

Pitcock's dual, simultaneous employment is unusual. Legal experts said he should be subject to the same ethics rules as state employees. Those generally prohibit such double-dipping. Pence's office said Pitcock is exempt from most such rules because it treats him as an independent contractor. In August Pitcock also began working as Pence's policy director for the election.