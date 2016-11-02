News / World

Trump-Pence campaign aide stays on Indiana payroll

In this photo taken Sept. 30, 2016, Joshua Pitcock is seen at a campaign event for Republican vice presidential candidate Indiana Gov. Mike Pence in Wisconsin. Pitcock, a key aide to Pence, continues to earn $23,000 a month as Indiana‚Äôs sole Washington lobbyist even as he has taken a paid position with Trump‚Äôs presidential campaign and regularly travels with the Republican vice presidential candidate to political rallies across the country during working hours. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

INDIANAPOLIS — A key aide to Donald Trump's vice-presidential nominee, Gov. Mike Pence, is earning two salaries in an unusual political arrangement.

Joshua Pitcock is collecting $23,000 monthly as Indiana's lobbyist in Washington even after he took a paid position with the GOP presidential campaign. He's earned nearly $1 million lobbying since 2012.

Pitcock's dual, simultaneous employment is unusual. Legal experts said he should be subject to the same ethics rules as state employees. Those generally prohibit such double-dipping. Pence's office said Pitcock is exempt from most such rules because it treats him as an independent contractor. In August Pitcock also began working as Pence's policy director for the election.

The campaign paid Pitcock's one-person firm $32,374 for event consulting. Pitcock said he refunded $15,612, which he described as an overpayment.

