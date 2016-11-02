Turkish politician Korkut Ozal dies at 87; had led Democrats

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's state-run news agency says Korkut Ozal, a former Turkish government minister and brother of Turkey's late president Turgut Ozal, has died at 87.

The Anadolu Agency says Ozal died early Wednesday at his home in Istanbul of respiratory and circulatory failure.

Ozal, who trained as an engineer, served as agriculture minister twice in the 1970s and was briefly interior minister from 1977-1978.

He was elected to parliament as a legislator in 1995, two years after his brother Turgut's death. Ozal later chaired the small centre -right Democrat Party from 1997 until his retirement from politics in 2001.