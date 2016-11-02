UK Supreme Court asked to rule on NIreland abortion access
LONDON — Britain's Supreme Court is being asked to rule on whether women in Northern Ireland — where abortion is strictly restricted — should be able to have the procedure for free elsewhere in the U.K.
Abortions are free under Britain's National Health Service — except in Northern Ireland, where it is only legal if a woman's life is in danger.
Stephen Cragg, a lawyer for the teenager and her mother, says women in Northern Ireland "are second-class citizens" when it comes to reproductive rights.
Lower courts have ruled against the 19-year-old plaintiff, saying the government is entitled to impose residence requirements on abortion services.