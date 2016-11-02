Underage migrants moved out of Calais to sites around France
CALAIS, France — French authorities have begun busing underage migrants out of Calais to processing
Three buses carried unaccompanied a group of boys, mainly teenagers, out of the camp Wednesday morning.
French authorities transferred more than 5,000 adult migrants out of Calais last week, but the fate of its 1,500 unaccompanied children remained unclear. Migrants from the Mideast and Africa converged on the jungle camp in hopes of crossing the English Channel to Britain.
President Francois Hollande said this week that the children would be transferred within days to "dedicated
