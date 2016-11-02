News / World

"Vote Trump" painted on wall of fire-damaged black church

GREENVILLE, Miss. — Authorities say a fire has partially damaged a black church in Mississippi, and television images show "Vote Trump" spray-painted on an outside wall.

Fire Chief Ruben Brown tells The Associated Press that firefighters found flames and smoke pouring from the sanctuary of the Hopewell M.B Church just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

He says the sanctuary sustained heavy damage, while the kitchen and pastor's office received water and smoke damage. He says investigators don't know yet if it is a case of arson.

Brown says there was also a political message spray-painted on the side of the church, but would not say what the message said.

"Vote Trump" is clearly visible in images of the church broadcast on television sites.

