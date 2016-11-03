News / World

A hairy situation: Rescuers save cat stuck on water tower

Firefighters and a tactical team rescued a stranded kitty on top of a converted water tower in LaSalle, Colorado.

The Greeley Tribune reports that rescuers on Wednesday plucked the black cat from the water tower, which has been converted to hold cellular infrastructure in the town of LaSalle, north of Denver.

Joshua Polson/jpolson@greeleytribune.com | The Greeley Tribune

LASALLE, Colo. — A cat stuck for days on a converted water tower didn't have to cash in one of its nine lives.

Joshua Polson/jpolson@greeleytribune.com | The Greeley Tribune

The cat had been stranded since Sunday.

Joshua Polson/jpolson@greeleytribune.com | The Greeley Tribune

Technical Rescue Systems, a Fort-Collins based training firm, arrived to save the animal. Company founder Steve Flemming says he has no idea how the small feline got up the tower in the first place.

Joshua Polson/jpolson@greeleytribune.com | The Greeley Tribune

Two climbers scaled the tower and herded the cat into a pet carrier before lowering it to the ground.

A small crowd that gathered to watch the spectacle unfold erupted in applause.

Joshua Polson/jpolson@greeleytribune.com | The Greeley Tribune

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com

