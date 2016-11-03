Amid scandal, South African leader visits Zimbabwe's Mugabe

JOHANNESBURG — South African President Jacob Zuma has travelled to neighbouring Zimbabwe following the release of a state watchdog report indicating possible South African government corruption linked to him and some associates.

Zuma and half a dozen Cabinet ministers were in Harare on Thursday to discuss trade with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

On Wednesday, a South African court ordered the release of a report about an allegedly improper relationship between Zuma and the Guptas, a business family of Indian immigrants that has been accused of meddling in top government appointments for its own financial benefit.