Belgium willing to extradite terror suspect to France

BRUSSELS — Belgium has given approval in principle for the eventual extradition of a suspect in the 2014 attack on the Brussels Jewish museum to France, where he is wanted in another case.

A Brussels court said Mehdi Nemmouche, who is accused of killing four people in the Jewish museum attack and is expected to go on trial next year, could be sent to France after that.

Nemmouche has been accused of being a jailer for the Islamic State group, and the Paris prosecutor's office said Nemmouche is wanted for allegedly being one of the captors of four French journalists held hostage in Syria in 2013-2014.