Burr softens blanket rejection of Clinton Supreme Court pick

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr is walking back from his promise to block any nominees Democrat Hillary Clinton would make to the U.S. Supreme Court if she's elected president.

Burr told a private gathering of Republican supporters on Saturday that if re-elected to a third term he would do everything possible "to make sure that four years from now, we're still going to have an opening on the Supreme Court."

Burr said in a statement Thursday he would "assess the record of any Supreme Court nominee."