Dueling marches honour heritage of civil rights and Civil War

LEXINGTON, Va. — An anti-racism group in Lexington, Virginia, plans to hold a march on a weekend that honours Confederate heroes, while Confederate flag supporters have applied to hold a parade on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Both sides say they're just celebrating "diversity."

The Roanoke Times (http://bit.ly/2eYXw1x) reports the Community Anti-Racism Education Initiative obtained a parade permit for the Saturday following a Jan. 13 state holiday honouring Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson.

In response, the Virginia Flaggers applied for a march permit on the Jan. 16 King holiday. The flag group says CARE just wants to disrupt a Confederate heritage parade. In a statement, the flaggers offered to swap permits and switch parade dates in a "spirit of unity and 'celebrating diversity.'"

City officials are considering the situation.

