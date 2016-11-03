Ex-police commander from Mexico arrested for wife's slaying

HOUSTON — A man accused of killing his wife in the Houston area has been identified as a former high-ranking police commander in a Mexican border state.

The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2fgfDmD ) 55-year-old Rogelio Homero Flores, who was arrested Monday in Victoria as he headed south toward Mexico on U.S. Highway 59, served for about five years until 2010 as head of police operations for the Mexican state of Tamaulipas (Tah-mah-ooh-LEE'-paz).

Flores' brother called 911 saying Flores had called him, said he shot his own wife and was headed to Mexico with their 12-year-old son. Harris County deputies found the body of 35-year-old Silvia Munoz Vazquez at the couple's home outside Houston. Flores was arrested within hours.

Authorities say he's expected to be extradited to Harris County as early as Friday.

___