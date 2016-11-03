GOP committee to spend money in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON — The National Republican Senatorial Committee is investing money in the suddenly tight Wisconsin Senate race as the GOP tries to hold onto its majority.

A committee official tells The Associated Press on Thursday that the committee will air ads in several media markets, including Milwaukee and Green Bay. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson had been considered one of the most vulnerable incumbents against Democrat Russ Feingold, the man he beat six years ago. But private and public polls show a single-digit difference between the two.

Andrea Bozek is a spokeswoman for the committee. Bozek says Wisconsin families fired Feingold once, "and they are going to reject this career politician again."