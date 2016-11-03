Kenya accuses UN of targeting general fired in South Sudan

Kenya is accusing the U. N. chief of instigating an investigation of deadly attacks in South Sudan with the "preordained" outcome of blaming the Kenyan commander of the U.N. peacekeeping force who was fired after just three weeks on the job.

Kenya's U.N. Ambassador Macharia Kamau told a news conference Thursday that Lt. Gen. Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki was sacked by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as "a scapegoat" for the systemic failures of the U.N. peacekeeping system.

He said the investigation was demanded "by certain current and future members" of the Security Council who wanted to protect their interests during the July attacks. He refused to identify them.